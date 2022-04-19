New Air Force Materiel Command Professional Library encourages lifelong learning

A new Air Force Materiel Command Professional Library offers Airmen and civilians the opportunity to embrace lifelong professional development with books, podcasts, articles and more, inspired by leadership recommendations across diverse subject areas.

“It is important to be a lifelong learner. Our goal for this Professional Library is to spark critical thinking and inspire ongoing conversations between Airmen, family members and friends as new concepts and ideas are explored,” said Patricia M. Young, AFMC executive director. “We are committed to the professional development of our Airmen across the enterprise. As leaders, we are often asked what content we are consuming; here’s a chance to learn alongside us as we move into the future.”