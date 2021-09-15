New Contraceptive Clinic at Wright-Patt provides improved access to care

“Beneficiaries do not need to visit their PCM prior to being seen in this clinic,” Lynch said. “By minimizing barriers to reliable contraception, we have the ability to improve readiness among our active-duty service women.”

Prior to receiving contraceptives, a screening method is used to determine medical-eligibility criteria regarding use of combined hormonal contraceptives. Women are required to take a pregnancy test upon registering.

“To ensure we are providing you with a safe contraceptive option, medical history is gathered on the intake during the visit,” Lynch said.

Patients receive a minimum three-month supply of contraceptives with enough refills to last a year.

As with most TRICARE benefits, there is no cost associated with obtaining contraception.

The walk-in Contraceptive Clinic is open each Friday from 7:45 to 11:15 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 937-257-1160 for more information.