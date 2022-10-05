New crisis help number – 988 – helping more people, more quickly

Along with this increase in calls, the Department of Health and Human Services reported the answer rates have increased and on hold times have significantly decreased compared to before the crisis line was activated. This is not only the result of the activation of the new crisis number but an increase in the funding for language access and an increase in the staffing at call centers.

When you need help, knowing that someone will be there to pick up the phone when you call makes all the difference. Improvements to how the U.S. provides resources to those struggling with mental health are more important than ever. We now have a National Mental Health Crisis Hotline 988, now we need to use it.