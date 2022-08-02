New GearFit application shortens feedback loop

“We focus solely on maintainers, Security Forces, medics, anybody that isn’t aircrew or special ops,” Harrison said.

Currently, equipment is identified at the unit level, which leads to a lack of consistency for gear across the Air Force. The Combat Ready Airman program is looking to ensure all gear is standardized. That could be simply providing a list of approved body armor vests that units can pick from.

GearFit came about in 2019 as the result of an AFWERX challenge. Specifically, it was designed to collect anthropometric data on female Airmen to better define requirements and specifications of gear being acquired from industry. The program is now expanded to collect data from male Airmen as well.

Nicole Wright, GearFit product manager, led the team from Skylight Digital that collaborated with Air Force developers at the Business and Enterprise Directorate’s BESPIN software factory to develop the GearFit website.

“We are working on building out the GearFit website and experience. We are continuously releasing new features and iterations on feedback we hear to get closer to optimizing the goals that Taylor was talking about,” Wright said.

