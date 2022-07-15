New leader assumes command of 73 ISRS at Wright-Patt

BreakingNews
Rangers seek public's help identifying body found in Miamisburg
Space Force Col. Brett Swigert (left), Delta 7 commander, presents the 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron guidon to Space Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Coverdale during a ceremony July 7 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Coverdale replaces Lt. Col. Nathaniel Peace in the squadron’s first change of command since its activation into the Space Force in 2020. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/MASTER SGT. PATRICK O’REILLY

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago
73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron

Space Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Coverdale assumed command of the 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron during a ceremony July 7 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Coverdale succeeds Lt. Col. Nathaniel Peace, who had assumed 73 ISRS command upon its activation into the Space Force in 2020. Peace is now headed to Air War College at Maxwell AFB, Alabama.

Col. Brett Swigert, Delta 7 commander, traveled from Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, to serve as presiding officer.

Coverdale leaves his job as deputy chief of Space and Counterspace Analysis for the Defense Intelligence Agency, where he oversaw the analytic division of effort and force distribution for the execution of DIA’s all-source analysis space mission.

As 73 ISRS commander, he will lead a 186-member unit, overseeing six mission sets with personnel across four locations worldwide. The squadron provides intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for the space domain through tailored developmental and operations intelligence in support of combatant commands.

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
