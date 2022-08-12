New leaders address Wright-Patt personnel

The 88th Air Base Wing’s new leadership team held its first commander’s call Aug. 5.
Col. Christopher Meeker, 88 ABW and installation commander, along with Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, the wing’s command chief, briefly met with Airmen and civilian personnel at the Wright-Patt Club in their first official address since assuming command in early July.
Meeker began by thanking everyone who attended the call in person or virtually.
“I can’t wait to shake your hand — and we’ve been doing our best, spending hours out in your work centers trying to meet everybody,” he said. “What a team! We are so proud.”
Meeker used the commander’s call as an opportunity to introduce himself, as well as Morales, to the 88 ABW team.
“We just wanted to tell you all a little bit about us and what you can expect for the next few years with Chief Mo and myself, and what we will expect of you,” Meeker said.
What you can expect from leadership:
1. Passion
2. Respect always
“The No. 1 thing you’ll see with me and Chief Mo is that we are both passionate about the Air Force,” the colonel said. “We are passionate about serving you.”
Morales highlighted how respect is the baseline of all relationships.
“We are a family and we need to take care of each other,” he said. “We need to make sure that we’re setting each other up to be successful in everything we do.”
What leadership expects of you:
1. Do your job with passion
2. Treat each other with respect
3. If you do the first two, then it’s OK to make mistakes
“We aren’t perfect. Chief and I are going to make mistakes,” Meeker said. “But we’ll be doing the best we can to serve you guys.”
