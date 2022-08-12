New leaders address Wright-Patt personnel

“We just wanted to tell you all a little bit about us and what you can expect for the next few years with Chief Mo and myself, and what we will expect of you,” Meeker said.

What you can expect from leadership:

1. Passion

2. Respect always

“The No. 1 thing you’ll see with me and Chief Mo is that we are both passionate about the Air Force,” the colonel said. “We are passionate about serving you.”

Morales highlighted how respect is the baseline of all relationships.

“We are a family and we need to take care of each other,” he said. “We need to make sure that we’re setting each other up to be successful in everything we do.”

Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, introduces himself during the commander's call Aug. 5 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

What leadership expects of you:

1. Do your job with passion

2. Treat each other with respect

3. If you do the first two, then it’s OK to make mistakes

“We aren’t perfect. Chief and I are going to make mistakes,” Meeker said. “But we’ll be doing the best we can to serve you guys.”

Col. Christopher Meeker, 88 ABW and installation commander, along with Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, the wing's command chief, briefly met with Airmen and civilian personnel at the Wright-Patt Club in their first official address since assuming command in early July.