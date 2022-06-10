BreakingNews
Oregon District’s 416 Diner closes
New leadership at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Col. Ariel G. Batungbacal (center) takes command of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center after receiving the guidon from Lt. Gen. Mary F. O’Brien, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations (left). The ceremony was held June 2 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. Batungbacal succeeds Col. Maurizio D. Calabrese (right) as the NASIC commander, who is responsible for operating the $2.1 billion dollar center comprised of four groups, four directorates and 18 squadrons. U.S. Air Force photo / Senior Airman Kristof J. Rixmann

CHANGE OF COMMAND
By SSgt Samuel Earick, National Air and Space Intelligence Center Public Affairs, National Air and Space Intelligence Center Public Affairs
43 minutes ago
Batungbacal succeeds Calabrese, who had led center since June 2020

Col. Ariel G. Batungbacal took command of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center during a change of command ceremony June 2 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, making her the leader of the Air Force’s premier producer of scientific and technical intelligence on air, space and cyber threats.

Batungbacal succeeds Col. Maurizio Calabrese, who had led the service center since June 2020.

Lt. Gen. Mary F. O’Brien, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations, presided over the ceremony, which drew an audience of more than 400 people. The general praised the center’s accomplishments during Calabrese’s tenure, highlighting a renewed focus on diversity, equity and inclusion; the acceleration of digital transformation; and the adoption of extreme teaming. She also commented on the supportive community surrounding NASIC and how it helps the Air Force mission.

“Calabrese, himself, would be the first person to share the credit for NASIC’s many accomplishments with WPAFB partners, the 88th Air Base Wing and the surrounding community,” said O’Brien. “It’s clear this is a community that takes pride in supporting our Airmen and Guardians and their families, which makes it easier for us to attract the best talent for NASIC’s challenging mission.”

Members of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center stand render their first salute to Col. Ariel G. Batungbacal, who now leads the Air Force’s primary source for foreign air and space intelligence. U.S. Air Force photo / Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick

O’Brien also spoke directly to that mission, describing the Center’s role in delivering intelligence to decision makers by providing a “newfound understanding of the threats.”

“You continue to be the Air Force’s go-to unit for vital intelligence,” she said. “It’s not unreasonable to say that NASIC answers our nation’s call to directly support our allies and partners in their moments of greatest need.”

Batungbacal, who previously led NASIC’s Air and Cyberspace Intelligence Group, is the first person in the Center’s history to command at the group and wing levels consecutively. In her remarks, she described herself as an optimist and a warfighter, calling on the workforce to ignite their own warrior spirit.

“To the women and men of NASIC, we have the uncanny advantage of having a dedicated, committed workforce who are both passionate in their work and brilliant in their execution, I couldn’t be more honored to lead you forward,” said Batungbacal.

Outbound NASIC commander Calabrese was recently confirmed by the U.S. Senate for promotion to the grade of brigadier general. His next assignment has not been publicly announced.

“When I think of NASIC as I’m departing, I believe you consistently personify the core values and embodied our culture of extreme teaming to deliver that timely and relevant intelligence to our warfighters, policy makers and acquisition professionals,” said Calabrese.

Members of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center render a salute June 2. During the ceremony, Col. Ariel G. Batungbacal took command of NASIC, which serves as the Air Force’s service intelligence center, the nation’s air and space intelligence center, and an operational wing in the Air Force ISR enterprise. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick

