New leadership at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center

O’Brien also spoke directly to that mission, describing the Center’s role in delivering intelligence to decision makers by providing a “newfound understanding of the threats.”

“You continue to be the Air Force’s go-to unit for vital intelligence,” she said. “It’s not unreasonable to say that NASIC answers our nation’s call to directly support our allies and partners in their moments of greatest need.”

Batungbacal, who previously led NASIC’s Air and Cyberspace Intelligence Group, is the first person in the Center’s history to command at the group and wing levels consecutively. In her remarks, she described herself as an optimist and a warfighter, calling on the workforce to ignite their own warrior spirit.

“To the women and men of NASIC, we have the uncanny advantage of having a dedicated, committed workforce who are both passionate in their work and brilliant in their execution, I couldn’t be more honored to lead you forward,” said Batungbacal.

Outbound NASIC commander Calabrese was recently confirmed by the U.S. Senate for promotion to the grade of brigadier general. His next assignment has not been publicly announced.

“When I think of NASIC as I’m departing, I believe you consistently personify the core values and embodied our culture of extreme teaming to deliver that timely and relevant intelligence to our warfighters, policy makers and acquisition professionals,” said Calabrese.