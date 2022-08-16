New MILITARY STAR cardholders can save 15%

From Aug. 18 to Sept. 1, members of the Wright Patterson community who are approved for and use a new MILITARY STAR account will receive the higher discount instead of the regular 10% discount.

The first-day savings is only one way the card helps Wright-Patterson shoppers save. MILITARY STAR cardholders also have access to everyday savings, such as 5 cents off every gallon of gas at the Kittyhawk and Area B Express, 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants and free shipping on online orders.