New MILITARY STAR cardholders can save 15%

Wright-Patterson Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can use their smarts to save 15% on back-to-school shopping by signing up and using a new MILITARY STAR card.
From Aug. 18 to Sept. 1, members of the Wright Patterson community who are approved for and use a new MILITARY STAR account will receive the higher discount instead of the regular 10% discount.
The first-day savings is only one way the card helps Wright-Patterson shoppers save. MILITARY STAR cardholders also have access to everyday savings, such as 5 cents off every gallon of gas at the Kittyhawk and Area B Express, 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants and free shipping on online orders.
“Whether you are shopping for back-to-school supplies or everyday necessities at the Exchange, using MILITARY STAR is a no-brainer,” said Wright-Patterson BX General Manager Adam Shaw. “With everyday savings, special discounts and fair and flexible terms, MILITARY STAR pays off year-round.”
The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card. All honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount shopping the Exchange online.
Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:
· Rewards program with points earned on purchases and $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points
- One low APR for all cardholders, regardless of credit score.
- No annual, late or over-limit fees.
- 0%-interest military clothing plan for qualifying uniform basics.
- Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.
When members of the said Wright Patterson community shop the Exchange, they’re not just saving – they’re giving back. A 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community. In the last 10 years, the Exchange worldwide has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military quality-of-life programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on credit card transaction fees – savings that add up to millions of dollars a year, which allows the Exchange to better support Warfighters and their families.
The first-day discount is dependent upon the application being approved and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. See store associate for more information.
