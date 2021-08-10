New online ordering/curbside delivery service available at WPAFB commissary

Commissary CLICK2GO, the Defense Commissary Agency’s new online ordering/curbside delivery service, is now available to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Commissary, according to Janice Johnson, store director.
“This service really speaks to the needs of our customers who can now plan, order and pay for their purchases on-line and then just drive to the store to get them without having to get out of their vehicle,” said Johnson.
Commissary CLICK2GO’s features include:
- Easy-to-use navigation and search functions to help customers plan healthy meals and take care of their family’s needs;
- Enhanced product information;
- Robust recipe features;
- Featured sales and promotions;
- Upgraded mobile-friendly experience;
- No service fee.
Information on how the service works is found on www.commissaries.com with dedicated sections such as “How CLICK2GO Works.” First-time customers will need to create an account.
In step with grocery shopping trends, DeCA is working to bring online ordering, payment and pick-up options to all commissary-eligible patrons. In early June the agency announced plans to expand Commissary CLICK2GO to all 236 commissaries worldwide, and the rollout status can be found on the agency’s web site.
“I encourage all our shoppers to access the CLICK2GO page on commissaries.com to learn more about it,” said Johnson.
Customers use a computer or mobile device to make their orders online where they select from commissary products offered based on the store’s stock assortment. After products are selected, the shopper selects a pickup time and pays for their order. At their appointed time they park in designated parking spaces where commissary workers bring their groceries.