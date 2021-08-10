New online ordering/curbside delivery service available at WPAFB commissary

In step with grocery shopping trends, DeCA is working to bring online ordering, payment and pick-up options to all commissary-eligible patrons. In early June the agency announced plans to expand Commissary CLICK2GO to all 236 commissaries worldwide, and the rollout status can be found on the agency’s web site.

“I encourage all our shoppers to access the CLICK2GO page on commissaries.com to learn more about it,” said Johnson.

Customers use a computer or mobile device to make their orders online where they select from commissary products offered based on the store’s stock assortment. After products are selected, the shopper selects a pickup time and pays for their order. At their appointed time they park in designated parking spaces where commissary workers bring their groceries.