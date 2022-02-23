New policy ensures diversity on award panels

In addition to the use of panels, award nomination packages will have Personal Identifiable Information to include name, race/ethnicity, gender-specific language and photos redacted, when possible, before the package is presented to the board for evaluation and scoring.

“Lastly, board members and nominees are asked to voluntarily disclose demographic data so we are able to capture and analyze summary-level demographic data to ensure compliance with this policy,” said Clingerman. “These efforts are focused on increasing transparency and trust in our awards process. Recognizing workforce contributions is a critical element to our mission success; this policy will help ensure that AFLCMC Special Trophies & Awards Programs are both transparent, fair, and appropriately represent and embrace the diversity of our workforce as a whole.”

The new award policy is just one of a number of ongoing efforts to address Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility across AFMC. While redaction of demographic information on award packages aims to minimize any bias from impacting award selection committee decisions, it is not the only way the command is working to achieve greater transparency across programs as a whole, said Keith Tickle, AFMC chief of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility.

“This is just one of the many efforts we will pursue and is not going to stand alone as the success to DEIA when it comes to awards,” Tickle said. “We will continue to study the program results and continue making improvements as needed.” For more information on AFMC Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility efforts, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/About-Us/Featured-Topics/Diversity/