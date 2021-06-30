dayton-daily-news logo
New simulator offers options for C-130J training

The Center of Excellence at Little Rock Air Force Base uses simulators as a way to train aircrew. A SIM is a machine that provides a realistic imitation of an aircraft and is used for training purposes. The simulators have a variety of features: day and night imitations, accurate terrain maps of different locations world-wide and simulated malfunctions in an aircraft. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS CODIE COLLINS
Military News | 29 minutes ago
By Daryl Mayer, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Public Affairs

The newest C-130J simulator, acquired by the Simulators Division of the Agile Combat Support Directorate within Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, allows crews to use a single simulator to train on multiple aircraft models.

Called the Reconfigurable Device, the simulator, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems and CAE USA, is the first of its kind for large aircraft simulators to reconfigure the cockpit area to represent two different aircraft – in this case, two different models of the C-130J.

“It only takes four hours to swap over from one model to the other,” said David Groendyk C-130J MATS program manager.

The first device was installed at Quonset Point Air National Guard Station, Rhode Island in late April. It can represent the ‘slick’ model, which is the base C-130J operated by Air Mobility Command and also the HC-130J model which is operated by Air Combat Command.

“The device at Quonset is really a collaboration with the Air National Guard, which operates the HC aircraft and AMC which operates the C model aircraft,” Groendyk said. “These are different aircraft, different missions, different cockpits, but similar in many other ways.”

It is a full-motion aircraft simulator, meaning it is a platform the size of a small room mounted on hydraulic arms. On the inside, it looks like an aircraft cockpit. Projectors are used to drive “outside” images projected on a reflective surface and seen through the windscreen. There are some significant components and software that are swapped out during the reconfiguration.

Previously, separate simulators would have been needed for each aircraft model. This device represents a significant cost savings with the ability to represent different models which is also called “horizontal reconfiguration.”

Another device at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas, is reconfigurable to represent the two different “vertical configurations” of the C-130J. Block updates within aircraft models are used to upgrade and add functionality to aircraft, and simulators must keep current with aircraft designs.

The reconfigurable device at Little Rock can represent both the Block 6.0 and 8.1 versions of the C-130J – again allowing one simulator to do the work of two previously.

“It provides tremendous flexibility in training,” Groendyk said. “That we can support niche training is a significant improvement to the user community.”

As the aircraft continue to mature, these simulators will be upgraded to mirror changes in the fleet.

The C-130J Maintenance and Aircrew Training System is a simulator that replicates the cockpit of a C-130J at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. The Reconfigurable Device is the first-of-its-kind for large aircraft simulators to reconfigure the cockpit area to represent two different aircraft – in this case, two different models of the C-130J. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAYDEN FORD
