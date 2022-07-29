New targets give Wright-Patterson Defenders instant marks

Combined Shape Caption Tech. Sgt. Shane Ruark, 88th Security Forces Squadron training NCO in charge, sets up shooting targets July 22 at the indoor firing range on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/MATTHEW CLOUSE Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Combined Shape Caption Tech. Sgt. Shane Ruark, 88th Security Forces Squadron training NCO in charge, sets up shooting targets July 22 at the indoor firing range on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/MATTHEW CLOUSE Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew

Squadron leaders were looking for an innovative way to enhance training, and after doing some research, purchased the targets in June using squadron innovation funds. SIF is an Air Force program created in 2018 that distributes funding to squadrons for pursuing new ideas and solutions to complete their mission.

“The funds can be used for any operations and maintenance requirement that solves problems or reduces barriers in the job,” said Cathleen Worley, the 88th Comptroller Squadron’s Financial Analysis Flight chief. “Squadron commanders are given the leeway to use these funds for anything they deem innovative to their mission. The intent is they will collaborate with their Airmen to find out what is needed to help enhance the mission or make it more efficient.”

As part of their duties, 88th Security Forces Squadron Defenders have to qualify once a year by shooting paper targets. There’s also a quarterly shooting requirement that is not graded and focused on becoming more proficient with their weapon, which is what five 88 SFS Airmen did July 22 at the indoor range.

Combined Shape Caption Senior Airman Paiden Carlisle, 88th Security Forces Squadron vehicle control official, fires an M4 carbine July 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s indoor firing range. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/MATTHEW CLOUSE Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Combined Shape Caption Senior Airman Paiden Carlisle, 88th Security Forces Squadron vehicle control official, fires an M4 carbine July 22 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s indoor firing range. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/MATTHEW CLOUSE Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew

It only took them a few minutes to set up the lightweight targets and design a shooter training course. Then they held a competition to see who could knock down targets the fastest.

“Shooting these new targets is fun and brings out a little bit of competition,” Johnson said. “Competition makes people strive to do a little bit better, which is the goal — to have all of our Defenders shoot more accurately.”

After testing the new targets, which cost only $2,500, the combat arms team was happy with its purchase and will now create a standardized training course to meet the quarterly shooting requirement.

“Anything that gets SFS Airmen on the range more is only going to make them more proficient with their weapon,” Ruark added. “That experience is building their ability to be lethal with that weapon.”