New traveling display showcases 75 years of Air Force history

The exhibit is displayed at the AFMC Headquarters, Bldg. 262, on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base through February. It will move to other locations on Wright-Patterson AFB every 90 days. Two additional copies will be sent to AFMC centers and other command organizations for their use throughout the Air Force 75th anniversary period and for the 30th anniversary of AFMC in the future.

The AFMC History Office, led by Yancy Mailes, developed the heritage display with graphics support from Darius Parker, a Visual Information specialist at the 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs office.

“Viewers can experience the visual representation of what took place from before many of us were born, up until recent times, and how it has directly affected them as well as provided inspiration for the future,” said Parker.

The tentative schedule for the display is:

· To February 2022: AFMC Headquarters, Bldg. 262, Wright-Patterson AFB

· March-May: Hanscom AFB and Hill AFB

· June-August: Eglin AFB and Tinker AFB

· September-November 2022: Robins AFB and Arnold AFB

For updates to the schedule and more information, call the AFMC History Office at 937-713-1787, or email at hqafmc.ho@us.af.mil.