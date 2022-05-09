New WPAFB Honor Guard members participate in graduation ceremony

A class of new members of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard were honored during their graduation ceremony on April 25. Thirty-nine Airmen from units across the base underwent more than 50 hours of training to become proficient in the customs and courtesies they will need during their six-month tour with the guard.
