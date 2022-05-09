BreakingNews
Trotwood man found guilty in crash that killed 3
New WPAFB Honor Guard members participate in graduation ceremony

New members of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard demonstrate a six-man flag-fold during their graduation ceremony on April 25. Guardsmen demonstrated the full funeral service, including gun salute and taps, prior to receiving their honor guard badges. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
25 minutes ago

A class of new members of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard were honored during their graduation ceremony on April 25. Thirty-nine Airmen from units across the base underwent more than 50 hours of training to become proficient in the customs and courtesies they will need during their six-month tour with the guard.

A new class of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard members pose with with Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander (rear left), and their trainers following their graduation ceremony on April 25. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

A new class of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard members pose with with Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander (rear left), and their trainers following their graduation ceremony on April 25. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Staff Sgt. George Merusi, a new member of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard, demonstrates the playing of taps as part of a military funeral during the honor guard’s graduation ceremony on April 25. The bugle holds a hidden speaker that plays the music so that Airmen on six-month temporary duty do not need to learn how to play a musical instrument. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Staff Sgt. George Merusi, a new member of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard, demonstrates the playing of taps as part of a military funeral during the honor guard’s graduation ceremony on April 25. The bugle holds a hidden speaker that plays the music so that Airmen on six-month temporary duty do not need to learn how to play a musical instrument. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

A class of new members of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard stand at attention during their graduation ceremony on April 25. Thirty-nine Airmen from units across the base underwent more than 50 hours of training to become proficient in the customs and courtesies they will need during their six-month tour with the guard. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

A class of new members of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard stand at attention during their graduation ceremony on April 25. Thirty-nine Airmen from units across the base underwent more than 50 hours of training to become proficient in the customs and courtesies they will need during their six-month tour with the guard. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, speaks during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard graduation ceremony on April 25. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, speaks during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard graduation ceremony on April 25. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, speaks during the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard graduation ceremony on April 25. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

