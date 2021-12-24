Hamburger icon
New Year brings discount on Air Force Marathon registration

By Darrius Parker, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
48 minutes ago
Three-day savings on tap starting Jan. 1

As this year’s clock ticks away, the Air Force Marathon team prepares for the New Year and the Air Force’s 75th birthday.

When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, registration opens for all with the chance to save up to $20 through Jan. 3. Active-duty, reservists, veterans, Guard members, retirees and ROTC cadets can receive an additional discount up to $10 off their registration.

The marathon will be held Sept. 15-17, with Friday races taking place at Wright State University while Saturday events unfold at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The weekend also includes a two-day Health & Fitness Expo, Breakfast of Champions, gourmet pasta dinner and after-party.

Runners have the option to compete in the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, three-person relay, Tailwind Trot Kids Run, Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series and virtual races.

Marathon swag will be offered to participants and include a commemorative patch, “In training” T-shirt, goodr sunglasses, challenge coin and four different hat options.

For more information and to register for the race, visit www.usafmarathon.com.

