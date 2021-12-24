New Year brings discount on Air Force Marathon registration

When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, registration opens for all with the chance to save up to $20 through Jan. 3. Active-duty, reservists, veterans, Guard members, retirees and ROTC cadets can receive an additional discount up to $10 off their registration.

The marathon will be held Sept. 15-17, with Friday races taking place at Wright State University while Saturday events unfold at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.