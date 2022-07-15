Newest wind tunnel honors memory of engineer

Combined Shape Caption (From left) Michael Gregg, director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Aerospace Systems Directorate; Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, AFRL commander; and Davilyn Parker, wife of AFRL aerospace engineer Greg Parker, cut the ribbon on the Parker Subsonic Research Facility, or SuRF, during a dedication ceremony July 7 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/RICK ELDRIDGE Combined Shape Caption (From left) Michael Gregg, director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Aerospace Systems Directorate; Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, AFRL commander; and Davilyn Parker, wife of AFRL aerospace engineer Greg Parker, cut the ribbon on the Parker Subsonic Research Facility, or SuRF, during a dedication ceremony July 7 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/RICK ELDRIDGE

“This is truly an honor,” she said. “You have given us a way to see Greg from your point of view as a colleague, a co-worker and a professional. You have shown us that he was respected, his work had value and that he made an impact.”

Parker, who worked at AFRL for 15 years, served on active-duty Air Force for 20 years and retired as a major. He worked in test engineering for most of his career and was a senior engineer on AFRL’s wind tunnel team for six years.

“(Greg) Parker was instrumental in bringing this facility to life,” said Michael Gregg, director of AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate. “Today, the SuRF is available to support AFRL’s demand for products, demonstrations and deliverables. It was designed to enrich AFRL core technical competencies, especially in aerodynamics, aeroelasticity and rapid-prototyping technology development in wind-tunnel testing.”

Completed in November, SuRF reaches wind speeds up to 220 mph and enables researchers to “quickly test new and innovative design solutions at an extremely low risk to the facility,” said Larry Leny, AFRL aero validation branch chief.

The wind tunnel accommodates all types of aerodynamic models and allows engineers to validate new aircraft designs.

AFRL realized the need for this facility in 2015, and Parker, then-chief engineer of the aero validation branch, advocated for funding and led the market research. Facility engineers worked with 88th Air Base Wing civil engineers to design the tunnel, procure services and accomplish building modifications.

Combined Shape Caption The Parker Subsonic Research Facility, or SuRF, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is named after Dr. Greg Parker, a member of AFRL's Aerospace Systems Directorate, who died after a long battle with cancer. SuRF is a low-speed wind tunnel used to evaluate prototype models, including 3D-printed components. It allows engineers to validate new aircraft designs. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/RICK ELDRIDGE

“The Parker SuRF frees up resources that would otherwise be tied up unnecessarily in the bigger tunnels in working out some of the earlier stages of proof-of-concept ideas,” said Aaron Altman, technical adviser for the aerodynamic technology branch in AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate.

While Parker died in 2019 before construction began, his colleague said he would be delighted to know the many ways in which scientists and engineers are leveraging the facility today to advance science and technology.

“It is deeply invigorating to see the physical manifestation of (Greg) Parker’s vision, persistence and diligence come to fruition,” Altman said. “There are a multitude of uses for the tunnel that have scientists chomping at the bit to get into the wind tunnel and start testing.”