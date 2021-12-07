‘No hat, no salute’ policy goes Air Force command-wide

A new policy designates Air Force Materiel Command installation Child Development Centers as, “no hat, no salute” zones, allowing Airmen to better focus on the safety of their young ones during what can often be the most hectic and chaotic time of their day.

“As many parents can attest, dropping a toddler or young child off at the CDC can be crazy. Often you are juggling their bags while trying to hold their hand so they don’t run off into the streets while trying to be cognizant of leaders who may be around you so that you can provide the proper customs and courtesies. It can be extremely stressful,” said Ashley Morgan, communications lead, Commander’s Accelerated Initiatives team. “This simple policy change allows our Airmen to focus on getting their children into the CDC facility safely. It’s one easy way we’re helping to create a better environment for the AFMC We Need.”