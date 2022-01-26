Northern Strike 22-1 brings arctic training to Michigan

Winter Strike is a cost-effective way for units across the Department of Defense (and reserve components in particular) to experience cold-weather joint all-domain operations. The ability to easily transport people and equipment via rail and roadway helps units save time, money and training days. Air component units can fly to Alpena CRTC without leaving U.S. airspace.

“Being able to operate in cold weather is a critical skill for any warfighter to possess,” Jenzen said. “The winter iterations of Northern Strike provide the perfect opportunity for units to complete arctic training objectives without the time and money required to travel to more remote locations like Alaska.”

In addition to enhancing defense capabilities, the exercise series brings an average of $30 million to Michigan’s economy annually in military pay, travel and spending in northern lower Michigan.

“Everything we do at Northern Strike would not be possible without the support we receive from the local community,” Jenzen said. “Northern Michigan is truly one of the most military-friendly communities in the country. Protecting them and our nation is why we train as hard as we do.”