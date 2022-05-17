Not into running? Take a stroll instead at Air Force Marathon

When most think of a race, only runners come to mind. But the 2022 Air Force Marathon offers three race courses open to walkers.
Marathon officials say those who wish to walk can register for the 5K, 10K or half-marathon track. They will have time limits of 90 minutes (5K); 3 hours, 30 minutes (10K); and 7 hours for the half-marathon.
“For so many, the very brisk pace required to do a 10K or half-marathon is a deterrent from ever trying or participating in a race,” Air Force Marathon Director Brandon Hough said. “Designing our courses in such a way that makes them walker-friendly to all paces increases who can participate, which is perfectly in line with our values of being inclusive and accessible to as many people as possible.”
The 5K will be held Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. on the campus grounds of Wright State University. The 10K and half-marathon are set for Sept. 17 at 6:30 and 7:30 a.m., respectively, just outside the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
All remaining events at the 2022 Air Force Marathon take place Sept. 17. The Health & Fitness Expo, held at Wright State’s Nutter Center, is scheduled for Sept. 15-16.
The weekend will also feature a Breakfast of Champions and gourmet pasta dinner Sept. 16, the same day as the 5K and Tailwind Trot, as well as a marathon after-party Sept. 17.
For more information about race weekend and course routes, visit www.usafmarathon.com.
