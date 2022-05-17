Not into running? Take a stroll instead at Air Force Marathon

Marathon officials say those who wish to walk can register for the 5K, 10K or half-marathon track. They will have time limits of 90 minutes (5K); 3 hours, 30 minutes (10K); and 7 hours for the half-marathon.

“For so many, the very brisk pace required to do a 10K or half-marathon is a deterrent from ever trying or participating in a race,” Air Force Marathon Director Brandon Hough said. “Designing our courses in such a way that makes them walker-friendly to all paces increases who can participate, which is perfectly in line with our values of being inclusive and accessible to as many people as possible.”