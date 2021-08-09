Olympian silver medalist Paul Chelimo guest speaker at AF Marathon

As the Air Force Marathon revs up to celebrate its 25th anniversary, two-time Olympian and one-time silver medalist Paul Chelimo will set the stage for celebration as the guest speaker.
“We are absolutely honored to have Paul Chelimo here for the 25th anniversary of the Air Force Marathon, as he is not simply one of the world’s best runners, but for him to be a veteran of the U.S. armed forces means so much to our entire team, our volunteers, our participants and this entire community,” said Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon director.
Chelimo was born in Iten, Kenya, then moved to the United States on a running scholarship in 2010. Attending school and graduating from the University of North Carolina, Chelimo joined the Army’s World Class Athlete Program.
Chelimo has made the sport of running a lifelong goal and often offers advice to those preparing for races.
“Paul continues to be motivation for all runners, in his undying drive and amazing story of success,” Hough said.
Chelimo rose to the top at the height of the world stage where he medaled at the 2016 Rio Olympics and now competes again for the USA at the Tokyo Olympics.
For more information, visit www.usafmarathon.com.