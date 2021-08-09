Olympian silver medalist Paul Chelimo guest speaker at AF Marathon

“We are absolutely honored to have Paul Chelimo here for the 25th anniversary of the Air Force Marathon, as he is not simply one of the world’s best runners, but for him to be a veteran of the U.S. armed forces means so much to our entire team, our volunteers, our participants and this entire community,” said Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon director.

Chelimo was born in Iten, Kenya, then moved to the United States on a running scholarship in 2010. Attending school and graduating from the University of North Carolina, Chelimo joined the Army’s World Class Athlete Program.