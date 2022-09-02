Olympian to join in Air Force Marathon weekend

The distance star has won or medaled in several 3,000-, 5,000- and 10,000-meter races, including silver in 2016 and bronze in 2020 at the Olympics in the 5,000.

Marathon weekend will feature both Chelimo’s endurance and personality. On Sept. 16 at 6:30 a.m., he will invite contenders on a 45-minute training run beginning at Holiday Inn in Fairborn and onto or near the 5K course at Wright State University. Returning to the hotel at 8 a.m., Chelimo will speak at the Breakfast of Champions.

Also that Friday, the featured guest will do a live interview on the Air Force Marathon’s Facebook page and appear at the “Star Runners” reception, a celebration for those who have run the marathon distance all 26 years. Chelimo will talk at Friday’s pasta dinner as well.

On race day Sept. 17, fans can catch Chelimo running a longer course than his usual as he competes in the Air Force Half Marathon.

Anyone interested in marathon weekend events can register at https://register.usafmarathon.com. Click “Register” on the right-hand side of the page, log in or create an account, and find the event you’re interested in attending.

The 2022 Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 17. Additional races and events will span Thursday to Saturday that weekend. For a full schedule, go to www.usafmarathon.com/schedule-of-events.