Operation Warm Heart assists families during holiday season

Gift information and a code name are distributed for each recipient. Code names are used to match gifts to the correct family member while keeping identities anonymous.

Sponsors are able to host as many children and families as they choose.

“Each sponsor receives a wish list of each child’s age, gender, interests, wants and/or needs that has been filled out by their parent or legal guardian,” McCool said. “The family or child code name is then listed on each sponsor packet, along with the wish list.”

Wrapped and labeled gifts are collected on the first and second Fridays in December at the Student Activity Center by Jarvis gym. This year, collection will take place Dec. 3 and 10. All sponsor positions have been filled.

“The program would not exist if it wasn’t for the generosity of our sponsors,” McCool said. “Words cannot express how impactful this is to our fellow Airmen and Guardians. Each family is incredibly appreciative of the community support they receive.”