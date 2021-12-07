Panel of 3 colonels address their experiences in civil engineering

The discussions featured Col. Cheryl Deloughery, chief of Air Force Reserve Command’s civil engineer readiness division; Col. Laurie Richter, dean of the AFIT CE School; and Col. Shamekia Toliver, deputy director of the installations directorate at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center. They provided a unique opportunity for young CE officers to learn about the women’s diverse perspectives and career experiences.

During the panel the women discussed the many opportunities available to officers in the CE career field, including explosive ordnance disposal school, squadron command, deployments and overseas assignments, and opportunities in the Air Force Reserve. Topics covering family life and mentoring were also covered providing a different perspective in the traditionally male dominated CE career field.