Panel of 3 colonels address their experiences in civil engineering

Three colonels discussed their experiences as women in the civil engineering career field during a panel discussion hosted by the Air Force Institute of Technology’s CE School on Oct. 29. The event was hosted in conjunction with the school’s offering of the CE Initial Skills Training course and enabled increased networking and mentorship opportunities for the students.
The discussions featured Col. Cheryl Deloughery, chief of Air Force Reserve Command’s civil engineer readiness division; Col. Laurie Richter, dean of the AFIT CE School; and Col. Shamekia Toliver, deputy director of the installations directorate at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center. They provided a unique opportunity for young CE officers to learn about the women’s diverse perspectives and career experiences.
During the panel the women discussed the many opportunities available to officers in the CE career field, including explosive ordnance disposal school, squadron command, deployments and overseas assignments, and opportunities in the Air Force Reserve. Topics covering family life and mentoring were also covered providing a different perspective in the traditionally male dominated CE career field.
“The questions that were asked highlighted unique discussion opportunities and allowed the panel members to be vulnerable about their experiences,” said audience member 2nd Lt. Joel Biamont. “This provided a lot of perspective that we don’t usually see in CE. All in all, the opportunity was great, the audience was respectful, and there was a lot of buy in from our leadership and classmates.”
Combined, the women have more than 75 years’ experience in the CE field with multiple deployments and overseas assignments to Afghanistan, Germany, Iraq, South Korea and Turkey. Education has been a priority for the colonels having earned three bachelor’s degrees and six master’s degrees among them.
Additionally, they have completed several professional military education courses, such as Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College, and Joint Forces Staff College.
“The CE School was proud to host this event and is excited to take the lead to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion in force development and mentorship opportunities across the CE enterprise” said Richter. The CE school’s commitment to inclusive excellence will lead the way to additional opportunities for similar discussions.
