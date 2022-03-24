Partnership sponsors youth football skills events

“This is the 10th year of the ProCamps program, and to date we have hosted over 90 football camps, in-person and virtually, for military children all over the world,” said Molly Fanning, vice president of partnership marketing. “We really want to continue to emphasize that this event is possible because passion, dedication and support of the commissary and the exchanges. They are truly the ones who are helping to bring the camp experience to the military community around the world.”

Since 2020, the in-person two-day football camps have given way to virtual events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The status of this year’s camps, virtual or in-person, is still to-be-determined, Fanning said. The camps are scheduled to be conducted in June and July, either in-person or virtually.

We really want to get kids back together outside in a COVID-safe environment so they can interact and learn skills from an NFL pro. However, if on-base activities and large gatherings are still not permitted we will be doing virtual camps again like last summer,” Fanning said.