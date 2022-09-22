Peak season arrives for deer-related crashes

The Ohio Department of Transportation offers these tips to help avoid deer collisions:

· See the signs: Deer-crossing signs are posted in high-risk areas. Drive with extreme caution, especially in the posted areas.

· Deer don’t roam alone: Deer often run together. If you see one near or crossing the road, expect that others will follow.

· Danger from dusk to dawn: Watch for deer, especially at dawn and after sunset. About 20 percent of these crashes occur in early morning, while more than half take place between 5 p.m. and midnight.

· Safety begins behind the wheel: Always wear safety belts and drive at safe, sensible speeds for road conditions.

If a vehicle strikes a deer, motorists should report the crash by calling local law enforcement, the Ohio State Highway Patrol or Ohio Department of Natural Resources — even if there is no damage.

By following these tips and maximizing our situational awareness, we can make it less likely to experience a deer-vehicle crash this fall and winter.