People urged to kick habit during Great American Smokeout

This year’s Great American Smokeout is set for Nov. 18. This year’s theme is “Day 1.” It’s a day when thousands of people can begin their journey toward a tobacco-free life.

Tobacco use is among the leading preventable causes of premature death, accounting for more than 480,000 fatalities each year in the United States. It’s also been estimated that over 30 million Americans still smoke cigarettes and about 15 million are living with a smoking-related disease. That’s a lot of people.