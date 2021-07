Capt. Josh Cissell (right), an F-22 contracting officer with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, talks with 1st Lt. Anthony Bilal, AFLCMC contract specialist, during the joint force contracting exercise June 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. More than 90 personnel from WPAFB and other installations such as Fort Hood, Texas; Shaw AFB, South Carolina; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, were involved in the planning, evaluation and execution. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley