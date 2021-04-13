Photo contest celebrates family fun for Wright-Patterson kids

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is refreshing its BE FIT Hub, making it even easier for every member of the Wright-Patterson military community to stay ready and resilient.

The BE FIT Hub is now fully compatible with smartphones and tablets devices, allowing members of the military community to follow workout routines on the go.

“The Exchange’s BE FIT Hub is a one-stop resource dedicated to helping Wright-Patterson Airmen and their families live a healthy life,” said Chan. “From workout gear to nutrition information, the BE FIT Hub has the information needed to go the distance.”

Organized under four categories – fitness, nutrition, wellness and gear – the updated hub lets users set calendar reminders for weekly BE FIT Live workouts hosted by the Exchange’s director of Public Health and Food Safety Master Sgt. Sonja Berry of the Air Force and BE FIT ambassador Roy Montez.

The site also features archived workouts based on specific categories: cardio, resistance, full body, high intensity, strength and interval.

The Nutrition tab features tips on healthy snacking and videos that promote the Exchange’s healthy dining options by cuisine – Mexican, American and Japanese. Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers who click on Wellness can find fitness articles as well as tips on vision and dental health.

Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers can also click on the grocery basket icon to find fitness-related products on ShopMyExchange.com and access sales.

The Exchange’s BE FIT initiative highlights better-for-you dining grab-and-go options and provides an assortment of fitness gear and wellness services for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, retirees, veterans and military family members. BE FIT empowers military customers, their families and the broader military community to make healthy lifestyle choices.

$8,000 in prizes to celebrate Month of Military Child

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting military kids throughout April, the Month of the Military Child, with 16 sweepstakes giving shoppers a chance to win the latest games and toys, as well as Exchange gift cards.

“The Exchange is proud of the resiliency of military children, and these sweepstakes celebrate the youngest members of our community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “More than 70 prizes are up for grabs during this special month.”

Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter the sweepstakes at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes until April 30 for a chance to win the following prizes:

Nerf Ultra Four Dart Blaster (five winners)

Play-Doh Dino Crew Crunchin’ T-Rex (five winners)

Disney Princess Cinderella Playset (five winners)

Beyblade Speedstorm Dual Pack (five winners)

Sesame Street Little Laughs Tickle Me Cookie Monster (five winners)

Foosketball game (five winners)

My Little Pony Poppin’ Ponies (five winners)

Star Wars The Child figure (five winners)

Mattel sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (10 winners)

Aurora sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (eight winners)

CraZart sweepstakes for $250 Exchange gift card (six winners)

Jakks sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (two winners)

Just Play sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (two winners)

Magformers sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (two winners)

Optimum Fulfillment sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (two winners)

Basic Fun sweepstakes for a $250 Exchange gift card (one winner)

The prizes total more than $8,000 in value.

Military families can visit ShopMyExchange.com/momc for all things Month of the Military Child, including virtual events and contests, activities, recipe ideas, games and more.

MILITARY STAR giving away PlayStation 5

The savings that come with opening a MILITARY STAR card are already a big win, but now new accountholders can also score a Sony PlayStation 5 and a “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” video game.

Through April 30, military shoppers who apply and are approved for a new MILITARY STAR account will automatically be entered to win the popular gaming console and video game. Five winners will be notified on or around May 30.

“The chance to win a PS5 is an additional bonus of the MILITARY STAR card, on top of the everyday savings and flexible terms that allow cardholders to build credit,” said Osby.

New cardholders receive 10% off of all of their first day’s purchases when MILITARY STAR is used as payment. Cardholders also earn 2% in rewards points year round on their MILITARY STAR purchase – including at the commissary and Exchange mall vendors – and receive a $20 rewards card after every 2,000 points. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing Plan purchases).

It matters where the military community shops. A 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through funding for critical on-installation quality-of-life programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on transaction fees – savings that added up to $28.7 million in 2020 – which allows the Exchange to better support warfighters and their families.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.