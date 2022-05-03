Photo contest gives pets a chance to fetch $3,000 in gift cards

Everyday fuel savings with MILITARY STAR card

As gas prices fluctuate, the MILITARY STAR card is offering steady savings, including 5 cents off per gallon at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations.

“Gas support is a significant quality-of-life service, and the MILITARY STAR card is a great tool to mitigate rising pump prices,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “The MILITARY STAR card’s everyday fuel discount keeps authorized drivers, and their budgets, on track.”

It matters where the military community fills up. Cardholder savings add up when refueling on a military installation, as drivers save 5 cents per gallon and earn 2% in rewards points on purchases.

Last year, MILITARY STAR cardholders saved more than $3 million at Exchange pumps, part of the $408 million in value the MILITARY STAR card provides the military community annually.

Other MILITARY STAR card benefits include:

10% off at Exchange restaurants.

10% off all first-day purchases for new accountholders.

Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

No annual, late or over-limit fees.

Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible cardholders.

The MILITARY STAR card also strengthens the hard-earned benefits of service members and their families by reducing the costs of bank-issued credit card transactions fees, savings that add up to millions of dollars a year. These savings are critical to improving critical military quality-of-life programs, as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military communities it serves. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for these programs.

Exchange shoppers continue to support Air Force Assistance Fund

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can lend a helping hand to Airmen, Guardians and families in need by donating to the Air Force Assistance Fund at checkout next time they shop the Wright-Patterson Exchange.

In 2021, Exchange shoppers worldwide donated more than $700,000 to AFAF.

With the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many members of the military community in 2021, AFAF’s mission remained crucial in supporting Airmen and Guardians facing difficult circumstances.

“The last few years have tested us all,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “The Exchange family understands selfless sacrifice and knows when to pitch in. The Exchange is honored to partner with the Air Force Assistance Fund, giving shoppers an opportunity to help their military family in need.”

Since the Exchange partnered with AFAF in 2017, shoppers worldwide have donated nearly $2 million to the relief fund, which provides financial assistance, supports educational needs and offers community programs to make life better for Airmen, Guardians, retirees and their families. The relief organization has also supported Warfighters and their families through the pandemic.

“Exchange shoppers’ donations have been critical in helping carry out the AFAF mission,” said retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, one of four charities that benefits from AFAF. “We’re grateful for our continued partnership with the Exchange to make the Air Force family stronger.”

Wright-Patterson BX shoppers can donate in increments of $1, $5 and $10 or enter in a custom amount at the register.

“When their military family is in need, Exchange shoppers continue to answer the call,” said Chan. “The Exchange is honored to partner with AFAF and support its incredible mission.”