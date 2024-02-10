BreakingNews
Soin family suing Kettering Health for alleged breach of contract over naming rights

PHOTOS: After Dark - Swing the Night Away at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

1 / 30
The second annual After Dark - Swing the Night Away returned to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. The museum’s quarterly after-hours 21 and up ticketed event featured food, games, trivia, cash bar, swing dancing and rare artifacts. Attendees had up close and personal encounters with the Boeing B-29 Superfortress Bockscar (selfie photo op), Martin B-26G Marauder, Douglas A-20G Havoc Little Joe (cockpit look-in) and Curtiss C-46D Commando (open aircraft). TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top