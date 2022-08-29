Ping-Pong bounces back into action at Wright-Patt

In the finals, Murakami earned a hard-fought win over Louis Vance, 88th Mission Support Group deputy director.

Combined Shape Caption Players square off during the year’s second Ping-Pong tournament Aug. 11 at Wright Field Fitness Center. The double-elimination event featured 16 players. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON Combined Shape Caption Players square off during the year’s second Ping-Pong tournament Aug. 11 at Wright Field Fitness Center. The double-elimination event featured 16 players. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON

“I was so nervous,” Murakami said. “During the game, it was getting hard to focus, but I changed my serve and readied myself. I didn’t want to let him get any matches on me.”

The two aren’t strangers on the Ping-Pong table. Both Murakami and Vance are part of the Dayton Table Tennis Club.

“The tournament was great and a lot of fun,” Vance said.

Vance has played Ping-Pong for 40 years and competed against national players in South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, England and the United Arab Emirates.

“Our first singles tournament was in April,” said Nicole Tuller, who organized the event for 88 FSS. “This was our second time hosting it because it was back by popular demand.”

Wright Field Fitness Center holds many other events and classes throughout the year to promote fitness and health.

“We offer such a wide variety of sports and fitness events,” she added. “We have something for everyone.”

Combined Shape Caption Ren Murakami, an Air Force Institute of Technology intern, prepares to hit a serve to his opponent in the quarterfinals of the Ping-Pong tournament Aug. 11 at Wright Field Fitness Center. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON Combined Shape Caption Ren Murakami, an Air Force Institute of Technology intern, prepares to hit a serve to his opponent in the quarterfinals of the Ping-Pong tournament Aug. 11 at Wright Field Fitness Center. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JAMES JOHNSON

Upcoming events at the fitness center include: “Challenge Fridays” that feature recurring Ping-Pong and racquetball tournaments and the 2022 Sprint Triathlon on Sept. 10.

Wright Field Fitness Center also hosts a variety of classes such as yoga and indoor cycling every Tuesday and Thursday, and a combination of body weight and fitness accessory exercises as part of its “Battle Fit” class every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

For more information and where to look for upcoming events, visit www.wrightpattfss.com/wright-field-fitness-center.