Pinwheels placed to promote childhood safety

One of the most important objectives is to help children and families thrive before they reach a crisis, according to the campaign. Taking time to learn how protective factors and negative childhood experiences impact families and communities can make a difference.

April is also Month of the Military Child. While recognizing the sacrifices children with military parents make, it also serves as a reminder that some children don’t get the childhood they truly deserve.

By bringing awareness to the problem, people can be on the lookout for signs of abuse, officials say.

For more information about “Pinwheels for Prevention” activities and how you can get involved, visit https://preventchildabuse.org/resources/pinwheels-for-prevention/. Go to www.childwelfare.gov/topics/preventing/preventionmonth/resources/resource-guide/ to learn more about National Child Abuse Prevention Month.