X

Pinwheels placed to promote childhood safety

Georgia Rupert eyes the Pinwheel Garden planted in front of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s New Horizons Child Development Center on April 27. “Pinwheels for Prevention” is a national campaign aimed at bringing awareness to child abuse. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN EMILY RUPERT
Georgia Rupert eyes the Pinwheel Garden planted in front of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s New Horizons Child Development Center on April 27. “Pinwheels for Prevention” is a national campaign aimed at bringing awareness to child abuse. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN EMILY RUPERT

Military News | 24 minutes ago
By Senior Airman Emily Rupert, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
88 ABW recognizes National Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is showing its support with pinwheels.

Every April, the president issues a proclamation for National Child Abuse Prevention Month to encourage public awareness of child abuse and neglect.

“Pinwheels for Prevention” is a national campaign used as a reminder that every child deserves a safe and healthy childhood.

In support of the campaign, 500 pinwheels were planted in front of the various Child Development Centers on base. In addition to the pinwheel gardens, pinwheel pattern sheets were given to kids to take home and make with their parents.

Pinwheels were chosen because they have a positive association with fun and youth, event organizers said. They represent the innocent childhood every kid deserves.

One of the most important objectives is to help children and families thrive before they reach a crisis, according to the campaign. Taking time to learn how protective factors and negative childhood experiences impact families and communities can make a difference.

April is also Month of the Military Child. While recognizing the sacrifices children with military parents make, it also serves as a reminder that some children don’t get the childhood they truly deserve.

By bringing awareness to the problem, people can be on the lookout for signs of abuse, officials say.

For more information about “Pinwheels for Prevention” activities and how you can get involved, visit https://preventchildabuse.org/resources/pinwheels-for-prevention/. Go to www.childwelfare.gov/topics/preventing/preventionmonth/resources/resource-guide/ to learn more about National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.