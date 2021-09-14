Plans underway for Cybersecurity Awareness Month at Wright-Patterson

As we’re getting closer and closer to October, that means we are also approaching Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
This event will span the entire month and covers many different areas of cybersecurity such as home-network defense, online banking, social media security and more. The 2021 theme is: “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.”
The 88th Communications Squadron will have volunteers from all over Wright-Patterson Air Force Base who are passionate about their craft and excited to share knowledge and expertise through virtual classes every day in October.
With COVID-19 restrictions, all will be held online over Microsoft Teams and recorded for viewing after the initial class date. That being said, you will only be eligible for continuing education units if you attend an entire class live through Teams.
If you feel you have something to add or want to volunteer as an instructor, contact the 88 CS cybersecurity team at 88CS.CYS.cybersecurity@us.af.mil. Also, see our SharePoint site at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/22608/NCSAM/default.aspx.