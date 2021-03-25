Poison Prevention Week aimed at protecting against exposures

· Lock up all potentially poisonous materials out of sight and reach (makeup, medicines, cleaning products, pesticides, art supplies and alcohol).

· Never leave children exposed to an open container of anything you would not want them to ingest.

· Always choose medicine products that have child-resistant caps and don’t refer to medication as candy.

· Products should always be kept in original containers with labels so you know exactly what the product is and how to find first-aid information, if needed.

· Finally, discuss these precautions with grandparents and all caregivers. Homes without young children may not be as well childproofed as your own.

If you think someone has been exposed to a poison from medicine or household chemicals, the best thing to do is remain calm. Not all such items are poisonous. Poisoning is a matter of dosage – too much of anything can be dangerous.

The next step is contacting a Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222. This toll-free number works from anywhere in the United States, and these centers are staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians 24/7. If you are unable to contact the center, call a local emergency number.

When contacting the Poison Control Center or first responders, be aware that in order for them to assist you correctly, they will require you to give them some facts. It is best to have the label of whatever poison the individual was exposed to because it can provide product information and advice on immediate first aid to perform.

You will also need to know some details about the person potentially exposed, including age, weight, existing health conditions, any first aid rendered, if he or she has vomited, your location and how long it will take you to get to a hospital.

Being prepared is the best defense. Keep poisonous products out of reach and know how to contact a Poison Control Center.

For more information, go to www.poisonprevention.org.