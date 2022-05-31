Police Week closes with ‘Ruck to Remember’

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base wrapped up its annual National Police Week observance with a ruck march at 88th Security Forces Squadron headquarters May 20.

The “Ruck to Remember” started and ended at the unit’s Defenders Grove, home to the memorial for those who lost their lives from 88 SFS.

Chief Master Sgt. Justin Walker, the squadron’s senior enlisted leader, gave opening remarks before over 50 Airmen started the 3-mile march.

He told those participating that it takes 2,000 steps for the average person to walk a mile. To walk a step for every officer who has died, they’d have to walk 11 miles.

“During each one of those steps, we remember all of those who have given everything to protect the public,” Walker said. “We reconfirm our commitment to the nation and to the Defenders who swore to protect.”

Senior Airman Nicolette Folck, 88th Security Forces Squadron, said there’s a reason this march is saved for last.

“We play in competitions through the week with our fellow Defenders, from the Defenders Challenge to the shooting competition, but this one is special to us and allows us all to come together to honor everyone that has lost their life in this line of work,” she said.

Airmen from other organizations joined in the march to show their appreciation for security forces and pay respects to those who gave their lives protecting them.

“It’s important that people know what security forces do for us in providing that safety that so many go without,” said Jason Santos, who works for the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine’s Aerospace Physiology division.

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, got back to his roots in security forces by joining the march.

“This week is an important week for this career field for many reasons,” he said. “But today, we stand together and remember not just the fallen heroes, but also remind ourselves of the importance of this job.”

Police Week at WPAFB came to an end with a closing ceremony at the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Kenney Hall.

Col. Damian Schlussel, chief of Air Force Materiel Command’s Security Forces Division, took to the podium to close out the week.

“For those of us that run towards danger, answer the calls for help when no one else will and are on duty 24 hours a day, this week was about remembering the past, recognizing the present and preparing for the future,” he told the audience. “Thank you for all you do.”

Caption Army Pfc. Jacob Hobbs and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Walker, 88th Security Forces Squadron, participate in the squadron's Ruck to Remember May 20 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The 3-mile march was in honor of Air Force Defenders who died in the line of duty and marked the end of National Police Week. U.S. Air Force photo/R.J. Oriez FOR MORE POLICE WEEK COVERAGE, SEE PAGE 3