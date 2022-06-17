Pollinator Expo creates buzz on and off Wright-Patt

“This was my first time ever coming out,” Yu Blythe said. “I love it. I got so many cool little plants to add to my pollinator garden in our yard.”

“I’m very much into the plants and environmental pursuits, and we have a couple little ponds in our backyard,” said Blythe, a former teacher and leader of an ecology club. “I’m excited to add some milkweed to our collection around there.”

Combined Shape Caption Lilly Yu Blythe, 4, seems doubtful as she listens to Maddie Mullins, Blue Collar Honeybees, explains how honey is made during the annual Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Pollinator Expo on June 8 at the Wright Brothers monument. Lilly was brought to the expo by her mother, Samantha Yu Blythe, who is an environmental science teacher at Miamisburg High School. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Combined Shape Caption Lilly Yu Blythe, 4, seems doubtful as she listens to Maddie Mullins, Blue Collar Honeybees, explains how honey is made during the annual Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Pollinator Expo on June 8 at the Wright Brothers monument. Lilly was brought to the expo by her mother, Samantha Yu Blythe, who is an environmental science teacher at Miamisburg High School. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

At an Air Force base, butterflies, bats, beetles and bees aren’t typically the flying mission in mind, but Trevino says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s lines of effort can take off in a stalk of milkweed.

“A lot of the work we do in Natural Resources not only benefits the environment but can help enhance morale and welfare on the installation as well. We want to have beautiful natural areas for our Airmen to enjoy. Butterflies and flowering plants are certainly more enjoyable than mowed grass or concrete,” Trevino said.

“When it fits within the constraints of the 88 ABW’s mission, we want to do everything we can to create natural areas for the benefit of the installation, its wildlife, and the personnel that work on base. In addition, native habitats are easier to maintain and realistically cost a lot less to maintain once established.”

On-base nature enthusiasts paid special notice to how 88 CEG Environmental Branch’s efforts are slowly but surely transforming both the base landscape and personnel’s perceptions of the installation.

Combined Shape Caption David Guinaugh visits with Beth Edsall, Beaver Creek Wetlands Association outreach director at the association’s booth in the annual Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Pollinator Expo on June 8. The expo sought to educate people about the important role pollinators play in nature and agriculture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Combined Shape Caption David Guinaugh visits with Beth Edsall, Beaver Creek Wetlands Association outreach director at the association’s booth in the annual Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Pollinator Expo on June 8. The expo sought to educate people about the important role pollinators play in nature and agriculture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

“I decided to attend because the Air Force has taken the initiative to become better stewards of the environment,” said William Neitzke, 88th Air Base Wing director of safety and expo attendee. “We’ve realized some of our previous practices did long-term damage, and we’re working to be better, so it’s important I attend as both an employee of the Air Force and a citizen who also wants to respect and protect the environment.

“My favorite booth at the expo was the ones where they were giving away native plant seedlings. The idea they were not only educating the public about invasive plant species but then giving them a native plant to grow helped to reinforce the ideas they were teaching,” Neitzke said.

Trevino is excited to continue promoting interactive events for Airmen and the public that sow the seeds of change far beyond what 88 CEG personnel alone can accomplish.

“We are really at a point in conservation where it is imperative to take care of all species,” Trevino said. “Each year more and more species are in decline. Acting now, to create, enhance and protect native habitats is one of the best actions we can take to protect the biodiversity we need as a planet. Planting native is an easy way to help.”