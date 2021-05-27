Power lawn mowers can cause variety of harm

The power lawn mower is one of the most dangerous tools around the home.
Each year, about 68,000 people with injuries caused by power mowers are treated in emergency rooms, according to statistics. More than 9,000 of those hurt are younger than 18. Older children and adolescents were most often hurt while cutting lawns as chores or a way to earn money.
Lawn mower wounds include deep cuts, loss of fingers and toes, broken and dislocated bones, burns, and eye and other damage. Some injuries are very serious. Both mower users and those nearby can be hurt.
Here are a few simple safety recommendations:
· Children younger than 12 should not operate push-style lawn mowers. It’s recommended no one younger than 16 should operate a riding mower.
· Never let a second person ride or jump on a mower while it is running.
· Ensure your push mower stops the blade when the control handle is released. Riding mowers should stop when the rider leaves the seat.
· Always wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Do not mow in sandals or with bare feet.
· Wear long pants to protect legs from projectiles.
· Before mowing, scan the lawn to remove toys, hoses, tools and large rocks — they could become projectiles.
· Keep children out of the area being mowed.
· Don’t mow wet grass — you could slip, finding your feet in the path of blades.
· Use extra caution on banks and slopes.
· If possible, never pull a mower backward.
· Stay alert to others entering the mowing area.
· Do not operate a lawn mower under the influence of alcohol.
· Use eyewear and hearing protection to avoid injuries to these body parts.
· Never refuel a mower when the engine is hot, to prevent burns.