James Smith, 14, plays air hockey as Evelyn Wilbern (center), 12, and Vivian Serna, 9, battle on the foosball table behind him June 10 in the Prairies Youth Center’s new game room. The venue, which is having its grand opening June 18, features free arcade games. The grand opening is only for children in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s School-Age Care program. For more information, call 937-656-8688. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing