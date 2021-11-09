Prescribed burn season underway for Huffman Prairie

“Fire is a natural management tool that releases essential nutrients back into the soil, reduces the thatch layer and aids in reducing the fuel load, which aids in controlling wildland fires,” Warner said. “Several rare species of plants and animals call WPAFB home, and as land managers, we rely on several different management methods to enhance the habitat these species utilize.”

Caption Huffman Prairie, where the Wright brothers learned how to fly, burns near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Feb. 21, 2020. Members of the Air Force Wildland Fire Branch Wildland Support Module and the Wright-Patt Fire Department, part of the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron, kept an eye on the fire and stopped it from spreading onto the base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

He said very precise temperature, relative humidity, wind direction and speed, and ground-moisture conditions must be present to achieve success. Burns are typically accomplished in the fall, partly because the ground is often too wet in the spring.

Prescribed burns at Huffman Prairie

Weather forecasts are reviewed seven to 10 days out from potential burn opportunities.

· If a suitable weather window is available, an informational email will be sent to base units and organizations.

· If a suitable weather window exists five days out, another email will be sent requesting information about conflicting mission and personnel schedules, availability of resources and other pertinent details.

· If a suitable weather window exists three days out, an Air Force Civil Engineer Center burn team may mobilize, depending upon available resources and mission schedules.

· If sufficient resources are available and there are no mission-schedule conflicts, an AFCEC burn team will mobilize. Then, 24 to 36 hours prior to the actual scheduled prescribed fire, additional emails will go out to inform various units, including: WPAFB Airfield Management, the Base Weather Station, National Park Service, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, Rod & Gun Club, 88th Security Forces Squadron, WPAFB Fire & Emergency Services and 88th Civil Engineer Squadron.

· The “scheduled burn” day could arrive and a wind shift, other unexpected weather event or unscheduled mission requirement might cause the prescribed fire to be canceled. If resources are available and the weather is conducive, a prescribed burn will be planned for the next day.

· Prescribed fires can be conducted any day of the week. They will not be limited to weekdays or normal business hours. If weather and resources align, a burn may be planned.

For more information about WPAFB’s prescribed burn season, contact Warner at 937-257-4857 or darryn.warner@us.af.mil.