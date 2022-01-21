Process changes for visitor passes to Wright-Patterson

If the visitor does not have a Defense Biometric Identification Data System profile (for example, he or she was never issued a pass at WPAFB), Guy said the individual will have to report to Bldg. 286 (Pass & Registration Office) for DBIDS profile creation, biometrics (fingerprint and photograph), and a background check.

Once the profile is created, the visitor will no longer have to stop at Bldg. 286. That’s only necessary for first-time visitors, he added.

If the base visitor already has a profile (previously issued pass), he or she and the sponsor can finish the pre-enrollment process from a computer or mobile device and send the QR or alphanumeric code to 88SFS.S5P.Pass-Registration@us.af.mil.

The Pass and Registration Office will process the request within two duty days and send the completed pass to the sponsor. Sponsors have the option to print or email the pass to a visitor. If any discrepancies arise, the sponsor will be notified via email.

The Base Visitor Request System will remain in place as an additional alternative for online visitor passes, Guy said. Only Wright-Patterson AFB personnel with a government email and Common Access Card can use BVRS. The link can be found at https://guest-request.wpafb.af.mil.

For questions, contact the Pass and Registration Office at 937-257-6264 or 88SFS.S5P.Pass-Registration@us.af.mil.