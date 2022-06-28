Professor awarded patent for spacecraft re-entry time prediction system

Unfortunately, re-entry time predictions are highly uncertain due to the very nature of the re-entry environment: the atmosphere. In recent decades, the inclusion of increasingly precise models for spacecraft aerodynamics and atmospheric density into re-entry prediction algorithms has improved overall prediction accuracy, but at a cost of computational complexity.

“AFIT faculty, students, and staff are conducting leading-edge research with a direct application to the immediate and long-term technical challenges facing our nation and its allies. Patents are one important way to recognize our technical innovations and are a laudable achievement for both the inventor and the Department of the Air Force,” said Dr. Walter Jones, AFIT director and chancellor.

In the future, the center plans to utilize the patent for expanding AFIT’s re-entry analysis program and to spur the development of enhanced models to predict the re-entry time of spacecraft in highly elliptical orbits, such as a launch vehicle in a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The Air Force Institute of Technology, or AFIT, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the Air and Space Force’s graduate school of engineering and strives to be the student’s first choice for advanced academic education and technical professional continuing education.

To contact the inventor of the patent, please email Robert.bettinger@afit.edu or robert.bettinger@us.af.mil