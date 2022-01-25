Rapid software update improves ground-transport management during operation

The creation of these site codes enabled a clear sight picture for ground transportation operations directly involved with the movement of cargo and passengers coming in from Afghanistan. It ensured that passengers and cargo got to where they needed to be, on time, and without any delays that occurred previously.

“First, thank you [OLVIMS team] for getting us our site code up and running,” said Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Vanderford, who serves as the NCO in charge of ground transportation at the McGuire AFB Task Force. “It makes tracking requests and data so much easier. It has been amazing to be part of this mission and making history once again for the ground transportation career field.”

“OLVIMS has helped us track our data and the requests we have scheduled,” added Tech. Sgt. Curtis Sutton, who oversees ground transportation operations at the task force at Holloman AFB. “Starting from scratch we had some concerns on how to improve processes and schedule runs. Things were challenging at first, but once we had our own site, we were a well-oiled machine, handling business like we would anywhere else.” As of Dec.28, the joint task forces at McGuire and Holloman, have moved more than 25,000 passengers and 5.6 million pounds of cargo across 200,000 miles.

“It’s nice when our program can push a small change to our system that delivers such a large capability to our field users,” Senior Master Sgt. Ben Weavers II, a senior enlisted leader with the directorate. “I’m proud that our team was able to ‘delight the user’ and play a role in supporting the evacuation efforts.”