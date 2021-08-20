Readiness exercise at WPAFB simulates deployed environment

Senior Airman Christian Garcia, 88th Medical Group, said items covered included how to pack wounds, apply tourniquets and move patients on litters.

“I’m pretty comfortable with doing the things here, but I think this was really good training,” he said. “It is important for everyone to know this when they have to perform these duties.”

Caption Tech. Sgt. Richard Thomas (left), NCO in charge of Combat Arms for the 88th Security Forces Squadron, works with Staff Sgt. Andrew Young (center) and Airman 1st Class Matthew Lennon, both with the 88th Communications Squadron, on the M4 rifle during training Aug. 11 at the Warfighter Training Center. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

For Airman 1st Class Sabier Erazo, 88th Comptroller Squadron, the event served to invigorate the muscle memory needed for readiness.

“We get trained on CBRNE and weapons pretty regularly, so it’s just getting back into the habit of things,” he said.

The exercise’s combat arms portion was led by Tech. Sgt. Richard Thomas, 88th Security Forces Squadron, NCO in charge of Combat Arms.

“It’s very basic, but it’s the basics that every Airman should know whether stateside or overseas,” he said.

Caption From left: Senior Airman Ivan Tendenilla, 88th Comptroller Squadron; 1st Lt. Juawana Stringer, 88th Medical Group; Airman 1st Class Andrew Ertmer, of the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight; and Senior Airman Kristin Betsch, 88th Medical Group, practice carrying a “patient” on a litter during buddy care training Aug. 11 at the Warfighter Training Center. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Thomas and others from his duty section worked with Airmen on weapons-clearing procedures, disassembly, assembly and what he referred to as “immediate actions,” or what to do if the weapon does not fire. The groups also went over procedures for receiving a weapon from an armory, loading and unloading it at a clearing barrel, and then turning it back into an armory.

“It seems like everyone is clicking very well,” Thomas said. “Everyone seems happy to be here, and we are happy to teach them.”

In the exercise’s second part, as Airmen performed mission-essential tasks at suitable locations throughout the installation, wing inspection team members observed, evaluated and provided constructive comments.

Larson said an evaluation of this type had not been conducted since the 2020 Readiness Assessment and characterized the exercise’s results.

“Both phases went well and highlighted areas that need improvement or additional training,” she said.