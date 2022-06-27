Recent modification provides relief to dorm Airmen

A PDLA is a one-time, flat-rate payment to help reimburse a service member for expenses incurred while moving out of an unaccompanied household.

“Our Airmen in unaccompanied housing are vital,” said Chief Master Sgt. Alex C. Morgan III, 99th Air Base Wing command chief, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. “We must ensure that we are taking care of them. We leveraged every supporter we could to accomplish this mission.”