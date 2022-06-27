Recent modification provides relief to dorm Airmen

A recent modification to the joint travel regulation now allows Airmen directed to move out of government quarters to receive a partial dislocation allowance of $840.
A PDLA is a one-time, flat-rate payment to help reimburse a service member for expenses incurred while moving out of an unaccompanied household.
“Our Airmen in unaccompanied housing are vital,” said Chief Master Sgt. Alex C. Morgan III, 99th Air Base Wing command chief, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. “We must ensure that we are taking care of them. We leveraged every supporter we could to accomplish this mission.”
The idea to expand the PDLA limitation from only being applied to family-type government quarters was presented by an Airman out of Nellis.
This update does not apply to a move between unaccompanied housing units i.e., dorm to dorm moves.
“This is not just a win for our Airmen across the Air Force, but for service members across the Joint Force,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass. “Moving can be stressful, and if we can help alleviate some of those stressors the better off we are. I couldn’t be more proud of the Airman that identified this opportunity to change the JTR, and for the leaders that supported it along the way.”
If service members believe they qualify for the PDLA, they should contact their local finance office.
