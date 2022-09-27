Recipes offer quick, nutritious, economical meal ideas

To get you started on your Thinking Outside the Box meal planning, DeCA has prepared a booklet, available for download on commissaries.com, which includes tips from our dietitian, a list of recipe substitutions to make your recipes more nutritious, and a list of our Thinking Outside the Box recipes along with a close-up introduction to some of our favorites.

“The best way to improve the nutrition quality of your diet is to cook more meals at home, limiting the number of times you choose food prepared outside the home allowing you to control the nutrition quality of your ingredients and serving size.” said Harris.

“Incorporating ‘Thinking Outside the Box’ recipes along with the other dietitian-approved recipes featured on commissaries.com to your weekly menu plan will have positive effects on your waistline and your wallet,” she added. “And don’t forget to try Commissary Click2Go. Building your basket with our dietitian-approved recipe ingredients is just a click away.”