Redesigned holes now open at Prairie Trace Golf Course

“The team determined the most cost-effective solution would be to build a five-story office tower addition — which is now visible under construction – after first relocating Spruce Way and Prairie Trace holes 7 and 8,” said Kevin Hacker, 88 FSS Community Services Flight chief. “The relocation of Spruce Way cost $5 million and was completed in October.”

In August 2019, the Corps of Engineers awarded a contract to National Contracting Services of Louisville, Kentucky, to construct the new seventh and eighth holes at a cost of just under $2 million. Construction was completed last September, with the new turf growing in and becoming established over the winter and spring.

Under Army Corps of Engineers supervision, detailed design work on the holes began in December 2018, with Dayton engineering firm Woolpert Inc. preparing the construction documents to build the design by renowned golf course architect Michael Hurdzan.

Hurdzan has worked on more than 400 courses spread over five continents.

“It’s always a challenge when you work on a military base for lots of reasons, but we had a very strong team of people that were part of solving the problems,” Hurdzan said. “It had its challenges since the land had been previously used for other things, but we’re really proud of the end result. It’s a pleasure being associated with any military golf course.”