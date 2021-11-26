Reduced hiring timelines continue to fulfill Air Force talent needs

Additional changes to AFMC talent management policies in 2021 are expected to further progress hiring goals in the upcoming year.

Recently, the command refined its existing centralized selection and hiring process, moving recruitment responsibility for entry-level, developmental positions to centralized hiring cells to increase diversity across the field while improving employment timelines. Approximately 2,000 developmental positions will be filled annually through CSCs at each AFMC center.

AFMC has also made concerted efforts to improve new employee on-boarding and acculturation, leveraging the USAF Connect mobile application, a digital new employee handbook and diverse technologies to ensure new employees are able to get in the office, on the network, trained and be mission-effective on day one.

“We continue to look at our hiring and on-boarding processes as part of a holistic endeavor to improve human capital efforts across AFMC,” said Snodgrass. “Talent management matters. If we can continue to make our processes better, we will benefit from having the best and brightest on our teams long into the future.”

To learn more about civilian opportunities, individuals can visit the Air Force Civilian Service website at https://afciviliancareers.com/. AFMC partners regularly with AFCS to list open, direct hire vacancies and for virtual hiring fairs. Additional opportunities can be found on the USAJOBs website using the search term: Air Force Materiel Command.