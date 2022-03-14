Registration gets underway for 2022 Blue Streak Time Trial

The route starts on Skeel Avenue near the Prairie Trace Golf Course clubhouse. Parking is available in the large lot across the street.

Cyclists proceed south from the starting line on Skeel Avenue and turn right onto Hebble Creek Road, riding past Huffman Prairie, where the Wright brothers learned to fly.

Riders turn right around Twin Lakes, then follow Riverview Road along the wooded backside of Area A’s flightline. They pass Bass Lake, following Mitchell Drive and Douglas Road past the water tower, then complete their circuit at the finish line on Skeel before reaching the Wright Avenue intersection. Competitors can then coast back to where they started.

Blue Streak riders are released at 30-second intervals starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday events. That’s set for 3 p.m. during the Saturday final in October. Participants must arrive earlier to check in and prepare their bikes. Helmets are required.

Blue Streak is open to base personnel, as well as the public, and welcomes all ages and skill levels. Overall participation usually exceeds 100 entries.