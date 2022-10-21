Registration open for final AF Marathon’s History & Heritage race

One of the most famous U.S. Army Air Corps aircraft, the C-47, nicknamed “Gooney Bird” for its resemblance to an albatross, distinguished itself as a versatile cargo plane, dropping over 50,000 paratroops on D-Day, participating in the Berlin Airlift, and later serving the Korean and Southeast Asian Wars.

