BreakingNews
JUST IN: Rep. Turner visits Ukraine, meets Zelensky
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Registration open for final AF Marathon’s History & Heritage race

Military News
By Caroline Clauson, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
11 minutes ago

The 2022 History & Heritage Race Series opened registration for the last virtual race of the season Oct. 1, featuring the C-47 Skytrain.

One of the most famous U.S. Army Air Corps aircraft, the C-47, nicknamed “Gooney Bird” for its resemblance to an albatross, distinguished itself as a versatile cargo plane, dropping over 50,000 paratroops on D-Day, participating in the Berlin Airlift, and later serving the Korean and Southeast Asian Wars.

For more information on the C-47, visit the National Museum of the United States Air Force or read about the aircraft at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Visit/Museum-Exhibits/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/196271/douglas-c-47d-skytrain/

The upcoming event marks the sixth and final virtual race in the series’ second season and follows the 26th Air Force Marathon, which took place in-person Sept. 17 after going virtual for two years.

While the Air Force Marathon, held annually the third Saturday in September, features aircraft still in service, the History & Heritage Race Series highlights retired aircraft that gave wings to the Air Force’s legacy.

The sixth race in the History & Heritage Series will begin Nov. 1. Participants may run or walk the full marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K distance wherever they’d like, track it with a GPS device to confirm mileage and time, and upload their results.

Participants can also look forward to the 2023 virtual series, with registration and the revealing of the featured aircraft for the first race beginning Dec. 1.

For more information and to register for races, visit http://usafvirtual.com.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news?

Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

In Other News
1
WPAFB Military and Family Readiness Center offers classes, services
2
Volunteer groups can sign up for Wright-Patt Exchange’s gift wrap...
3
Commissary customers can save on Halloween supplies
4
Department of Air Force rolls out plan addressing climate change
5
Air Force Materiel Command exemplifies ‘Powering Possibility’

About the Author

Caroline Clauson
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top