Registration open for Level Up Week at Wright-Patt

Registration for the 88th Air Base Wing’s Level Up Week, scheduled Aug. 8-12, is now open.
A week of development and training opportunities for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base military members and civilians has been created to increase their knowledge, skills and abilities. Virtual and in-person courses will be offered.
Registration remains open until three business days prior to each course’s start date and time.
Level Up Week’s goal is to enhance mission viability and improve quality of life for Airmen and civilians, while implementing collaborative projects that provide mutual value to the government.
A wide variety of subjects will be offered throughout the week. Here’s a look at each course:
- Plant-Based Nutrition (Aug. 8, 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual): Following a plant-based diet is becoming more popular. Learn why one might choose to be vegan, different types of vegetarian diets and simple substitutes you can use to make current recipes vegan.
- Psychological Safety (Aug. 8 and 10, noon to 1 p.m.; virtual): Psychological safety is the belief you won’t be punished or humiliated for speaking up with ideas, questions, concerns or mistakes. We all play a vital role in creating a psychologically safe workplace where everyone can contribute, regardless of position or rank.
- Federal Resume Writing Course (Aug. 8 and 11, 1 to 3 p.m.; virtual): Learn to navigate USAJobs and gain a better understanding of the federal hiring process. Explore strategies to create a successful resume.
- Excel: Tips and Tricks (Aug. 9, 9 a.m. to noon; virtual): Given demonstrations and hands-on activities, participants will gain a stronger understanding of functions and formulas. Participants will create simple spreadsheets using VLOOKUPs and HLOOKUPs.
- Power Behind the Force: The History and Evolution of the Jet Engine (Aug. 9 and 10, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; in-person tour): With a guide, trace the jet engine’s evolution from the experimental days of World War II, through the conquering of the sound barrier, past Mach 3 and into the future. In a walking tour, see and hear what drove the selection of propulsion for such aircraft as the F-22, C-5, SR-71 and C-130.
- Unconscious Bias (Aug. 9 and 11, 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual): Unconscious bias is persistent, unavoidable and very human. Through this course, we will discuss what unconscious bias is, how it affects daily actions and how we can combat it.
- Colors Personality (Aug. 9 and 11, 10 a.m. to noon; virtual): Participants will complete a personality assessment. Learn how to communicate and work with different personalities and see individuals with new lenses.
- Understanding TSP (Aug. 9, 1 to 3 p.m.; virtual): Understand how the Thrift Savings Plan works, different accounts and when it’s time to withdraw.
- Accomplishing Goals (Aug. 10, 9 to 11 a.m.; virtual): This course will provide information and guidance in creating goals and the tools to accomplish them. Personal and professional goals will be discussed and applied for creating a plan of action.
- Women in the Air Force: From Yesterday into Tomorrow (Aug. 10 and 11, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; in-person tour): With a docent, the tour covers historical issues, changes in laws and attitudes, and women’s contributions. It starts with early female aviators and grows through the last seven decades as pioneers pushed through barriers to become effective leaders in all Air Force subjects.
- Front Stage Customer Service (Aug. 10, 1 to 3 p.m.; virtual): Learn helpful strategies while working in the customer service industry within a military setting. Areas of focus include Air Force core values, military customs and courtesies, knowing your customer, professionalism, phone etiquette, conflict strategies and alleviating stress.
- Creating Engagement and Building Trust (Aug. 11, 9 to 11 a.m.; virtual): Learn how to understand engagement levels and build trust in a team of individuals. Engagement will be discussed from an industry standpoint, personal perspectives and team cohesion.
- Delivering Effective Feedback (Aug. 11, 1 to 3 p.m.; virtual): Feedback is about performance improvement and an active process between two people. Learn the importance of giving prompt feedback, be able to identify its four key principles and state the five stages.
- Home Buying (Aug. 11, 1 to 3 p.m.; virtual): Whether it’s your first house or fifth, learn about what to look for. The Better Business Bureau’s Dayton chapter will teach us what we need to know.
- SES Application Process — An Applicant’s Perspective (Aug. 12, 9 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual): Interested in the Senior Executive Service? Are you a leader and see SES potential in someone else? Col. Tracy Siler, a Reserve officer serving in Air Force Materiel Command’s Judge Advocate Office and SES member as Office of Leadership and Career Development assistant director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will provide information on the SES application process and lessons learned. Civilians of all grades and senior NCOs and up are encouraged to attend this career planning course.
- Have a Healthy Heart: Preventing Heart Disease (Aug. 12, 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual): Heart disease is the No. 1 leading cause of death in the United States. Take charge of your health by learning the factors that could put you more at risk for developing heart disease or a heart attack.
Registration is open to all WPAFB military and civilian personnel. Register via MyETMS at https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil. Click on the “Self-Registration” tab, search for “88 ABW” and hit “Go.” A tutorial is provided on the MyETMS homepage for first-time users.
Continuous learning points can be earned for Level Up Week courses. After attending a class, participants can request CLPs from their direct supervisor, using the appropriate government system. It’s recommended they request CLPs based on the number of course hours (e.g., a two-hour course would result in two CLPs).
For more information, contact Shawn Meyers (shawn.meyers@us.af.mil), Mike Brame (michael.brame@us.af.mil) or the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Workforce Development Section at 88FSS.FSDED.Hrworkflow@us.af.mil.
